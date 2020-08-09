Russia plans to register the world's first Covid vaccine against COVID-19, reports said, citing Deputy Health Minister Oleg Gridnev. Now, the chief of the lab developing the vaccine has dropped some hints on how the covid vaccine will work. The vaccine has been developed jointly by the Gamaleya Research Institute and the Russian Defence Ministry.

Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya National Research Centre, said that vaccine used inanimate particles created on the basis of adenovirus, according to Sputnik News.

He said there are no concerns that the vaccine could potentially cause harm to a person's health.

“The particles and objects that can reproduce their own kind are the ones that are considered alive. The particles in question cannot multiply," he said.

Some people naturally have a fever when immune system of the person being vaccinated receives a powerful boost but this "side-effect" can easily be overcome by taking paracetamol, he added.

Reports had said that professor Alexander Gintsburg, head of the Gamaleya institute and other researchers tried the vaccine on themselves.

Rissian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko had earlier said that members of “risk groups," such as medical workers, may be offered the vaccine this month.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova promised to start “industrial production" in September, and Murashko said mass vaccination may begin as early as October.

As Russia gets ready to register the coronavirus vaccine, top US infectious disease specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci however sounded a note of caution “I do hope that the Chinese and the Russians are actually testing a vaccine before they are administering the vaccine to anyone, because claims of having a vaccine ready to distribute before you do testing I think is problematic at best," he said.

In April, President Vladimir Putin ordered state officials to shorten the time of clinical trials for a variety of drugs, including potential coronavirus vaccines.

The World Health Organization said all vaccine candidates should go through full stages of testing before being rolled out. (With Agency Inputs)

