Russia's defence minister gets covid vaccine shot: Report

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has been inoculated with the country's covid vaccine , Sputnik News reported, citing the Defence Ministry. The defence minister has said that he feels good after being inoculated with the coronavirus vaccine and experiences no side effects, news reports said.

He joins some top leaders of the country who got themselves inoculated with Sputnik V covid vaccine. Leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky has been injected with the covid vaccine developed in Russia, a party leader told TASS.

Sputnik News also reported that Russian Trade Minister Denis Manturov had been inoculated with the Russian vaccine Sputnik V.

Russia licensed the two-shot jab for domestic use in August, the first country to do so and before any data had been published or a large-scale trial begun.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had claimed that one of his daughters had been inoculated with the vaccine.

On August 11, Russia became the first country to license a COVID-19 vaccine, calling it "Sputnik V" in homage to the world's first satellite, launched by the Soviet Union. But western experts have warned against its use until all internationally approved testing and regulatory steps have been taken. The vaccine is undergoing Phase 3 trials.

Russia's "Sputnik-V" COVID-19 vaccine produced an antibody response in all participants in early-stage trials, according to results published on Friday by The Lancet medical journal that were hailed by Moscow as an answer to its critics.

The results of the two trials, conducted in June-July this year and involving 76 participants, showed 100% of participants developing antibodies to the new coronavirus and no serious side effects, The Lancet said.

