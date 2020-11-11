Russia's second COVID-19 vaccine phase III trial likely to start this week

The post-registration trial of Russia's second COVID-19 vaccine will start from 15 November, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Developed by Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology, the COVID-19 vaccine was launched in October. Nearly 30,000 volunteers will take part in post-registration trials of the coronavirus vaccine, the press service of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing told TASS. The vaccine will be manufactured on the industrial site of the Vector research center.

The Vector Research Center obtained the Russian Health Ministry’s permit to conduct clinical trials of its vaccine on volunteers in July. The first volunteer was injected with the vaccine on July 27. The final group of 20 volunteers was discharged from the medical facility on September 8, according to TASS report.

"The clinical trials have been very successful. The volunteers are developing the necessary titers and no one has any clinical signs after the vaccine - neither temperature nor any other reaction," Russia’s chief sanitary doctor Anna Popova said.

One of the benefits of this coronavirus vaccine is its "effectiveness against genetically and antigenically distinct strains," since the preparation contains a part of a macromolecule of the SARS-CoV-2 antigen, recognised by the immune system.

"As opposed to a vector vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, and to an inactivated vaccine of the Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immune and Biological Products of the Russian Academy of Sciences, the EpiVacCorona vaccine contains only short sequences of the viral protein, peptides, necessary for the formation of the immune response," the scientist explained.

"There are not many such vaccines in the world, which are being developed by the Vector Center. This is a rather complicated process," Popova told TASS.

