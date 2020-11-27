Russia's Sputnik V covid vaccine to be produced in India

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, in a statement said: “We are delighted to announce the agreement between RDIF and Hetero that will pave the way to production of the safe and highly effective Sputnik V vaccine on Indian soil. The vaccine’s interim clinical trial results show 95% efficacy on the 42nd day after the first dose. Thanks to our cooperation with Hetero, we will be able to significantly increase production capacity and provide people of India with an efficient solution in this challenging period of the pandemic."