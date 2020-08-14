A top Russian official said that the vaccine developed by the country will offer protection from covid for at least two years. On Tuesday, Russia became the first worldwide to register the vaccine against the coronavirus.

"Effective period of the vaccine, its protective properties will last not during a short term, half a year - one year but for at least two years," said Alexander Gintsburg, the director of Gamaleya research center, according to Russian news agency TASS.

Gintsburg is the director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, the institute which has developed the covid vaccine.

Russian health officials have said that first batch of the world's first COVID-19 vaccine would be rolled out within two weeks, rejecting as "groundless" the safety concerns aired by some experts over Moscow's rapid approval of the drug.

"The first packages of the medical vaccine against the coronavirus infection will be received within the next two weeks, primarily for doctors,"Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday.

A top World Health Organization official has said that the organization is in touch with "Russia to get additional information, understand the status of that product, the trials that have been undertaken, and then what the next steps might be."

The WHO says 168 candidate vaccines are being worked on around the world, of which 28 have progressed to being tested on humans.

A top Russian health expert said that as of now its new coronavirus vaccine is recommended to be used for individuals aged from 18 to 60. The health expert said more clinical studies are needed for older people and expects it to be done during post-registration clinical trials.

