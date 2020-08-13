Russia says doctors to be given covid vaccine shots in 2 weeks

Russia has said that its first batch of covid vaccines will ready in two weeks and would administered to people, including doctors, on a voluntary basis. "The first packages of the medical vaccine against the coronavirus infection will be received within the next two weeks, primarily for doctors,"Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday.

Russia has said that its first batch of covid vaccines will ready in two weeks and would administered to people, including doctors, on a voluntary basis. "The first packages of the medical vaccine against the coronavirus infection will be received within the next two weeks, primarily for doctors,"Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, President Vladimir Putin had announced that Russia had become the first country to grant regulatory approval to a coronavirus vaccine. But the move raised questions as the vaccine has not yet completed its final trials.

On Tuesday, President Vladimir Putin had announced that Russia had become the first country to grant regulatory approval to a coronavirus vaccine. But the move raised questions as the vaccine has not yet completed its final trials.

"It seems our foreign colleagues are sensing the specific competitive advantages of the Russian drug and are trying to express opinions that in our opinion are completely groundless," the health minister said.

"The first packages of the medical vaccine against the coronavirus infection will be received within the next two weeks, primarily for doctors," he added.

The World Health Organization has said it was looking forward to reviewing clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccine developed in Russia.

The WHO says 28 of more than 150 potential vaccines are currently being actively tested on humans, among which six have reached Phase 3, the final stage when candidate drugs are tested on large groups of people.

The director of the Russia's Gamaleya Institute, which developed the vaccine, said clinical trials would be published once they have been assessed by Russia's own experts.

"WHO is in touch with Russian scientists and authorities, and looks forward to reviewing details of the trials," the United Nations health agency said in a statement.

"WHO welcomes all advances in COVID-19 vaccine research and development." (With Agency Inputs)

