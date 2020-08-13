A top Russian health experts that its new coronavirus vaccine is recommended to be used for individuals aged from 18 to 60 as of now. The health expert said more clinical studies are needed for older people and expects it to be done during post-registration clinical trials.

"In Russia, it is customary to certify [vaccines for] children from birth to 18 years old; adults from 18 to 60 years old; and older people — over 60 years old. Clinical studies have now been carried out on a group of volunteers aged from 18 to 60 years old. Thus, this vaccine is now indicated for use in people from 18 to 60 years old", Vladimir Bondarev, the head of the Russian Health Ministry's Scientific Centre for Expert Evaluation of Medicinal Products, said, according to Sputnik news agency.

However, Alexander Gintsburg, the director of the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology which developed the vaccine, said that he was vaccinated and he felt good, the news agency reported. He is in his late 60s.

Russian health minister Mikhail Murashko had earlier said that the first batch of covid vaccines will ready in two weeks and would administered to people, including doctors, on a voluntary basis. "The first packages of the medical vaccine against the coronavirus infection will be received within the next two weeks, primarily for doctors," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday that Russia had become the first country to grant regulatory approval to a coronavirus vaccine after less than two months of human testing.

Russia said that Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials of the vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V, had been completed on August 1, 2020. "All the volunteers are feeling well, no unforeseen or unwanted side effects were observed. The vaccine induced strong antibody and cellular immune response. Not a single participant of the current clinical trials got infected with COVID-19 after being administered with the vaccine," says the Sputnik vaccine website.

