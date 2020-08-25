The coronavirus vaccine developed by Russia's Vektor State Research Center of Virology has proved its efficacy during pre-clinical trials, news agency TASS reported, citing a top offical. "The Vektor Center’s unique peptide-based vaccine has demonstrated high efficiency during preclinical tests and is now undergoing clinical trials," the center’s director Rinat Maksyutov said.

The clinical trials of Vektor's vaccine are scheduled to be completed in September, the news agency reported, citing the country's regulator.

Earlier this month, on August 11, Russia registered the world’s first vaccine against the novel coronavirus, even before final trials. The vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V, was developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute.

The vaccine, called “Sputnik V" in homage to the world’s first satellite launched by the Soviet Union, has been hailed as safe and effective by Russian authorities and scientists.

Russia says it has received requests for up to a billion doses of the vaccine from around the world.

A top official of Gamaleya Institute, which developed the vaccine, said 40,000 people would be involved in the mass testing at more than 45 medical centres around Russia.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca could be put before regulators this year if scientists are able to gather enough data, said the director of the Oxford Vaccine Group.

"It is just possible that if the cases accrue rapidly in the clinical trials, that we could have that data before regulators this year, and then there would be a process that they go through in order to make a full assessment of the data," Andrew Pollard told BBC Radio. (With Agency Inputs)









Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated