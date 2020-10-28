Russia starts making second Covid-19 vaccine

Russia has started production of a second Covid-19 vaccine that is yet to complete trials and it will be ramped up by the end of the year, Bloomberg reported, citing the head of Russia’s public-health watchdog. The vaccine, which hasn’t completed trials, has been developed by Vector State Virology and Biotechnology Center in Novosibirsk.

Earlier this month, Russia had announced the approval of Vector’s covid vaccine, following a similar trajectory of the Sputnik V vaccine which was approved in August. Both the vaccines were tested on a limited number of people before receiving provisional registration that will allow for widespread use as they undergo Phase 3 trials to prove they are safe and effective.

However, scientists and pharmaceutical companies say more testing is necessary to prove safety and effectiveness before such vaccines should be certified for use.

Russia has the fourth-highest number of Covid-19 cases globally and it is combating a second wave.

Meanwhile, Russia has submitted applications to the World Health Organization for an Emergency Use Listing and prequalification of its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. An Emergency Use Listing (EUL) is meant to make a vaccine available globally faster, while a WHO prequalification is a global quality tag that ensures vaccines are safe and effective.

Unlike Sputnik V, which uses adenovirus to stimulate the immune system against Covid-19, Vector’s vaccine is a mix of short amino-acid chains, called peptides, that induce an immune response.

The Sputnik V vaccine has been developed by Moscow’s Gamaleya Research Institute and is being marketed by Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). (With Agency Inputs)

