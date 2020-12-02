Subscribe
Home >Science >Health >Russia to present Sputnik V covid vaccine at UN today
A health worker handles a vial of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

Russia to present Sputnik V covid vaccine at UN today

1 min read . 12:19 PM IST Staff Writer ( with inputs from ANI )

  • In August, Russia's Health Ministry registered the world's first vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19, developed by the Gamaleya Research Centre.

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko will today present the Sputnik V vaccine against the novel coronavirus at the United Nations headquarters, news agency TASS reported, citing Russia’s UN mission spokesman. The presentation will be held in the virtual format.

During a speech at the UN General Assembly in September, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered to supply the Russian vaccine for voluntary vaccination of the UN personnel.

In August, Russia's Health Ministry registered the world's first vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19, developed by the Gamaleya Research Centre. It was named Sputnik V.

Recently, Russian sovereign wealth fund had announced the second interim analysis of clinical trial data, which showed over 90% efficacy for the vaccine on day 28 after the first dose; and efficacy of over 95% 42 days after the first dose.

Meanwhile, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on Tuesday said they have commenced adaptive phase 2/3 clinical trials for the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in India.

The trials have commenced after receiving the necessary clearance from the Kasauli-based Central Drugs Laboratory, they added.

This will be a multicentre and randomised controlled study, which will include safety and immunogenicity study, the Hyderabad-based drug maker and RDIF said in a joint statement.

In September 2020, Dr. Reddy’s and RDIF entered into a partnership to conduct clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine and the rights for distribution of the first 100 million doses in India.

Currently, 40,000 volunteers are taking part in Phase III of Sputnik V clinical trials, out of which over 22,000 have been vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine and more than 19,000 – with both the first and second doses of the vaccine. (With Agency Inputs)

