Russia will soon release data on pre-clinical and clinical studies of the new coronavirus vaccine that was approved earlier this week. "Data on preclinical and clinical studies will be published in the coming days, possibly by Monday," said news agency TASS reported, citing health minister Mikhail Murashko.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia had become the first country to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine after less than two months of human testing, a move Moscow likened to its success in the Cold War-era space race.

Russia's decision to grant approval to the vaccine has however raised concerns among some experts. The vaccine, which will be called "Sputnik V" in homage to the world's first satellite launched by the Soviet Union, has however not yet completed its final trials.

Countering the criticism, the health minister said it was largely due to the fact "that more data had to be obtained on research," adding that not everyone knows that "the vaccine is based on a platform, on which six products have already been made."

Russian authorities say that the first batch of its Covid-19 vaccine would be ready for doctors within two weeks.

Meanwhile, Vietnam has registered to buy a Russian COVID-19 vaccine, state television reported today as it fights a new outbreak after going several months with no local cases.

The Russian business conglomerate Sistema has said it expects to put the vaccine, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, into mass production by the end of the year.

Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, said Russia had already received foreign requests for 1 billion doses. (With Agency Inputs)









