Russia to supply 2.5 crore doses of covid vaccines to Nepal

Russia's sovereign wealth fund said on Tuesday it had agreed to supply 25 million doses of its potential COVID-19 vaccine to Nepal via Trinity Pharmaceuticals, which it described as a private healthcare firm and key distributor there.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund has struck multiple Sputnik V vaccine supply deals abroad, including to supply 100 million doses to India, where it also expects to hold clinical trials.

Russia last month had approved a coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, although it is still undergoing clinical trials. President Vladimir Putin had praised the vaccine as safe and effective.

A number of high-profile officials and politicians have already taken the vaccine, and Putin has said one of his daughters was vaccinated.

Russia is ready to offer its 'Sputnik V' COVID-19 vaccine free of charge for voluntary vaccination of the staff of United Nations (UN) and its offices and the country will soon hold a virtual conference for those nations keen in cooperation in the development of anti-coronavirus vaccines, said Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Delivering his remarks through a pre-recorded video for the 75th session of the UN General Assembly last week, Putin described the 'Sputnik V' vaccine, the world's first coronavirus vaccine, as "safe, reliable and effective". He said the Russian government is ready to share experience and continue collaborating with countries and international entities including the supply of the 'Sputnik V' vaccine.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund is collaborating with Indian pharma giant Dr Reddy's Laboratories to conduct clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 as well as its distribution.





