Russia to vaccinate more than 4 lakh armed forces against COVID-19

Russia plans to vaccinate more than 400,000 military personnel against COVID-19, Reuters reported, citing Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu. Russia has seen a surge in coronavirus infections over the past one month, reporting a record high of 27,543 new coronavirus infections today, including 7,918 in the capital Moscow, taking the national tally to 2.2 million.

Russia plans to vaccinate more than 400,000 military personnel against COVID-19, Reuters reported, citing Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu. Russia has seen a surge in coronavirus infections over the past one month, reporting a record high of 27,543 new coronavirus infections today, including 7,918 in the capital Moscow, taking the national tally to 2.2 million.

Russia has the fourth-largest number of COVID-19 cases in the world behind the United States, India and Brazil. It has recorded 38,558 deaths related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Russia has the fourth-largest number of COVID-19 cases in the world behind the United States, India and Brazil. It has recorded 38,558 deaths related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Meanwhile, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Indian pharma firm Hetero have agreed to produce over 100 million doses per year in India of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, Russia's sovereign wealth fund said in a statement. They intend to start the production of Sputnik V in the beginning of 2021.

Russia says requests for more than 1.2 billion doses of Sputnik V vaccine has come from over 50 countries. The vaccine supplies for the global market will be produced by RDIF's international partners in India, Brazil, China, South Korea and other countries, RDIF said.

"We are delighted to announce the agreement between RDIF and Hetero that will pave the way to production of the safe and highly effective Sputnik V vaccine on Indian soil," Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev said.

The vaccine's interim clinical trial results show 95 per cent efficacy on the 42nd day after the first dose, he added.

The Russian Defence Minister said 2,500 military personnel had been vaccinated against COVID-19 already, with the total expected to reach 80,000 by the end of the year, news agencies cited him as saying. (With Agency Inputs)