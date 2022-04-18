Russian firms look to India for drugs, medical equipment

“Pharmexcil is in receipt of a communication from the Indian embassy in Moscow that various companies related to the pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and associated equipment are enquiring about the supplies from India. While some of them required assistance in getting suppliers of some particular pharmaceuticals, others are interested in distributing them," according to a 7 April letter from Pharmexcil to its members. “Members interested in these opportunities may directly reach out to the companies referred in the attachment," the communication said.

