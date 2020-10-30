Russian researchers deny reports of Sputnik V trials being temporarily halted

Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and its contract research organisation Crocus Medical denied a report that said the country has temporarily halted its coronavirus vaccine trial due to shortage of doses.

“Crocus Medical categorically denies information about the suspension of clinical trials of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine due to a shortage of the vaccine distributed by Reuters, citing anonymous sources in the company. This information is false, trials are ongoing, and there is sufficient vaccine supply," Alexey Butylin, managing director of the Moscow branch of Crocus Medical, said in a statement.

Gamaleya director Alexander Ginzburg further explained that the trials continue, with innoculations going on as usual. Gamaleya Research Institute is the co-developer of the Sputnik V vaccine along with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), a sovereign fund of the country.

“It's just that the gap between the first and second doses is quite significant - the first component has already been received by 20 thousand, and the first and the second - about 9 thousand. Therefore, we decided to slightly narrow this gap, " Ginzburg said, adding that there is enough vaccine for post-marketing research.

A report by Reuters earlier today had said that Russia had temporarily stopped vaccinating new volunteers in its covid-19 vaccine trial due to high demand and a shortage of doses. The report had cited an anonymous representative at Crocus Medical in the story. Crocus Medical is the contract research organisation running the trial in Moscow along with the Russian health ministry.

The report had also said that the trial is expected to restart by around 10 November.

Mint had today cited the Reuters report in its story.

In India, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories is in pact with RDIF to conduct clinical development and distribution of 100 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine post approval.

The Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company will be conducting phase 2 and 3 clinical trials with around 100 and 1,400 participants respectively. Earlier this week, Dr Reddy’s chief executive officer Erez Israeli said that the firm is aiming to complete the phase 3 trials by May.

