Cucumbers distributed in 24 U.S. states and Canada are recalled due to salmonella concerns, with 68 reported cases. Consumers are advised to check for 'SunFed Mexico' labels and dispose of affected cucumbers.

Fearing the spreding of salmonella infection, Cucumbers distributed across over 24 U.S. states and Canada are being recalled. So far, 68 cases have been reported. Health officials warn that the contaminated cucumbers may still be in refrigerators and advise against consuming them.

SunFed Produce said, the recall involves whole fresh cucumbers distributed to foodservice and retail outlets between October 12 and November 26. These produces were packaged in bulk cardboard containers labeled "SunFed" or in generic white boxes or black plastic crates with a sticker identifying the grower as Agrotato, S.A. de C.V.

The cucumbers were shipped to customers in Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York and other areas

These were grown in Sonora, Mexico.

US Food and Drug Administration informed 68 people in 19 states have been infected with Salmonella Typhimurium strain and, out of them 18 people were hospitalized. No deaths have been reported. FDA also said that recalled cucumbers should be thrown out or destroyed and should not be eaten

"These cucumbers may still be in your refrigerator, so check the stickers on your cucumbers. If the sticker shows 'SunFed Mexico' as the place where your cucumbers were grown, throw them away or return them to the location where you bought them," the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a food safety alert posted Friday, a reported by CNN.

What are the symptoms of salmonella infection? Symptoms of a salmonella infection include diarrhea and bloody diarrhea, fever, chills, headache, stomach cramps, nausea and vomiting that can start within hours or days of consuming the bacteria.