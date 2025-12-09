Samantha Ruth Prabhu, gynaecologist bust myths around age and fertility: 'Science must support women'

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has opened up a crucial health dialogue many experts believe India urgently needs — the connection between age, fertility and reproductive well-being. In a new episode on her wellness platform, Samantha sat down with leading fertility specialist Dr Noza Sharia to simplify medical facts and remove fear from the subject.

The actor said this conversation was “a long time coming,” especially for young women who aspire to motherhood but feel overwhelmed by biological timelines.

Age Matters — But Pressure Shouldn’t Dr Sharia clarified that while egg quality does naturally decline with age, women shouldn’t be pushed into motherhood before they are emotionally or financially ready.

“Women should have babies when they want to, not when they have to,” she said.

“Science and society must support women in making that choice.”

She explained that a woman’s eggs are the only cells in her body that age with her — all others regenerate regularly — which is why fertility conversations often focus on maternal age.

Why Men’s Fertility Is Falling Too The discussion also brought attention to a lesser-known concern — male infertility. According to Dr Sharia, sperm counts worldwide have dropped dramatically over recent decades due to:

Sedentary lifestyles

Chronic stress

Poor diet

Increasing exposure to plastics and pollutants Endocrine disruptors — chemicals found in many everyday plastic products — can mimic hormones and create imbalances affecting reproductive health.

Lifestyle Choices Directly Impact Fertility The expert emphasised that preventive health is just as important as medical intervention. Healthy habits can significantly protect fertility in both men and women:

Minimising processed and junk foods

Regular exercise and weight management

Better stress control

Normalising The Conversation Samantha, who has been vocal about her autoimmune struggles and holistic health journey, said the goal is to make fertility discussions less taboo and more empowering.

