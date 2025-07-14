Samosas, Jalebis to carry cigarette‑style health warnings: Govt to flags hidden fat and sugar

Your favourite Indian snacks like Samosas and jalebis will soon come with a cigarette-style warning.

According to a Times of India report, the Union Health Ministry has ordered all central institutions, including AIIMS Nagpur, to install “oil and sugar boards”.

These boards are vivid posters that will show how much hidden fat and sugar lurk in everyday snacks, aiming to treat junk food like tobacco.

‘Sugar and oil’ board The TOI report said that the board will act as a quiet but pointed reminder to citizens of the sugar and oil content in snacks considered cultural staples.

These boards are being made mandatory in all government institutions, especially in the cafeterias and public areas.

Confirming the directive, AIIMS Nagpur officials said, "It's the beginning of food labelling becoming as serious as cigarette warnings."

Amar Amale, president of the Cardiological Society of India's Nagpur chapter, told TOI that sugar and trans fats are the new tobacco. “People deserve to know what they're eating.”

Is your favourite snack under the scanner too? Yes, until it is steamed, sugar-free and fat-free, it is under the scanner.

Laddoo, vada pav, pakora, samosa, jalebi, and every fried and sweet snack staple to Indian culture are all under scrutiny.

India's obesity crisis The internal note by the health ministry is an attempt to highlight the country's growing obesity crisis. Today, more than 44.9 crore Indians are projected to be overweight or obese by 2050, placing the country second only to the US.

One in five Indian urban adults is overweight already.

The rise in childhood obesity, driven by poor diet and low activity, deepens the concern.

‘Not about banning food’: Senior diabetologist Senior diabetologist Sunil Gupta told TOI that this new directive is not about banning food, but making people more aware of what they are consuming.

“But if people knew that one gulab jamun might contain five teaspoons of sugar, they might think twice before going for seconds,” he said.