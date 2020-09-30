Sanofi Pasteur launches four-in-one (DTaP-IPV) vaccine Tetraxim in India

NEW DELHI : Sanofi Pasteur India, vaccine unit of pharma firm Sanofi, on Wednesday said it has launched a booster vaccine for preschoolers to protect against four major diseases - diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus and polio.

The four-in-one (DTaP-IPV) vaccine named 'Tetraxim' by reducing the number of injections, increases comfort and improves vaccination compliance for children and reduces parental anxiety, the company said in a statement.

The four-in-one (DTaP-IPV) vaccine named 'Tetraxim' by reducing the number of injections, increases comfort and improves vaccination compliance for children and reduces parental anxiety, the company said in a statement.

With Tetraxim, Sanofi Pasteur currently protects school children in more than 100 countries, with 63 million doses distributed worldwide, it added.

"Booster vaccines are designed to boost the immunity acquired during prior vaccination.

"It works as a reminder for a child's immune system and can also stop the spread of infection to their siblings and grandparents, making it important to maintain vaccination schedules of preschoolers," Sanofi Pasteur India Country Head Annapurna Das said.