School meals would have less salt, sugar
USDA issues new proposed guidelines aimed at healthier school lunches
WASHINGTON : Schools will be required to gradually limit the amount of sugar and salt in meals served to kids, the Agriculture Department said Friday as part of its proposed new school nutrition guidelines.
