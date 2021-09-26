Schools with face-mask requirements had fewer Covid-19 outbreaks, CDC study find

The researchers then studied a database where all school-associated outbreaks in the state were required to be reported and counted 191 school outbreaks between July and August. Around 8% were in schools that implemented early masking requirements, 33% were in schools that required masking later on, and just over 59% were in schools without masking requirements. Schools without mask requirements were 3.5 times more likely to have an outbreak of Covid-19 than those that implemented masking mandates right at the start of the school year, the researchers found.