Science is finding ways to regenerate your heart
Betsy McKay , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 30 Oct 2024, 08:36 PM IST
SummaryTissue-engineering techniques are in the works to regrow heart muscle after a heart attack and repair lungs and other organs.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
It is hard to mend a broken heart, but in a few years doctors might be able to do essentially that.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less