Scientists are learning why ultra-processed foods are bad for you
The Economist 7 min read 25 Jan 2025, 03:07 PM IST
Summary
- A mystery is finally being solved
For millennia, people have altered food to please their palates. More than 3,000 years ago Mesoamericans, living in what is Mexico and Central America today, cooked corn kernels in a solution of wood ash or limestone. The process, known as nixtamalisation, unlocked nutrients and softened the tough outer shells of the corn, making it easier to grind.
