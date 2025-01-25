Scientists are learning why ultra-processed foods are bad for you

To test these ideas Dr Hall is running another study where 36 people check into his diet hotel for a month. They will be rotated through four different diets: two similar to those in his previous study and two new ultra-processed regimes. One of these is low in both energy density and hyper-palatable foods, while the other is high in energy density but low in hyper-palatable combinations. As before, all diets are balanced for key nutrients and Dr Hall is tracking changes in the participants’ weight and other health measures. Though the full results of the study are not expected until next year,early findings suggest that bothhyper-palatability andenergy density seem to cause most of the excess calorie consumption of UPFs.Dr Hall is hopeful thathis studywill help to move the conversation on UPFs from opinion to science. The extent of reformulations of food that might be needed, meanwhile, is uncertain. If the harms are found to be focused on just a few ingredients or processing methods, foodmakers could easily adapt. However, says Dr Hall, if it turns out to be a “combinatorial nightmare" of many ingredients or processes that cause harm only in certain combinations, solving the problems of UPFs will become much more challenging. Properly mapping the territory, though, is the first step.