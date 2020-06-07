Scientists at International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI) have developed a rare earth based magnetocaloric material that can be used in treatment of cancer.

The materials developed by ARCI are currently being tested at Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology (SCTIMST)

Magnetocaloric materials can provide controlled heating which can be used to kill tumor cells.

With the help of controlled heating provided by Magnetocaloric materials and used in conjunction with radio therapy will reduce not only the side effects like blood pressure but also the time taken for the treatment.

A rare earth alloy was chosen for the studies as some of the material is compatible with the human body.

