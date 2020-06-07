Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Science >health >Scientists at ARCI develop a rare earth based magnetocaloric material for cancer treatment
Image for representation purposes only.

Scientists at ARCI develop a rare earth based magnetocaloric material for cancer treatment

1 min read . 06:38 PM IST Himanshu Dhingra

The materials developed by ARCI are currently being tested at Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology (SCTIMST)

Scientists at International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI) have developed a rare earth based magnetocaloric material that can be used in treatment of cancer.

Scientists at International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI) have developed a rare earth based magnetocaloric material that can be used in treatment of cancer.

The materials developed by ARCI are currently being tested at Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology (SCTIMST)

The materials developed by ARCI are currently being tested at Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology (SCTIMST)

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Magnetocaloric materials can provide controlled heating which can be used to kill tumor cells.

With the help of controlled heating provided by Magnetocaloric materials and used in conjunction with radio therapy will reduce not only the side effects like blood pressure but also the time taken for the treatment.

A rare earth alloy was chosen for the studies as some of the material is compatible with the human body.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated