Covid is now relatively less severe than it was three years back. However, the risk related to the disease is still there as long Covid continue to torment some patients for long even after the initial recovery. Now, a new research study has shown how patients with long Covid were more than twice as likely to experience cardiac complications.

This new analysis of nearly six million patients has confirmed what cardiologists have been seeing for years on long Covid patients i.e. much higher risk of cardiovascular complications. As per the study, researchers found that patients with long Covid experienced chest pain, shortness of breath than patients who never had Covid.

Long Covid is defined as symptoms persisting or new symptoms appearing more than four weeks after initial infection.

The study included data from 11 major studies. This new systematic review and meta-analysis will be presented at the American College of Cardiology’s upcoming annual meeting, ACC.23 Together with the World Congress of Cardiology in New Orleans, as reported by Cardiovascular Business.

In a prepared statement previewing the study, lead author Joanna Lee, a medical student at David Tvildiani Medical University in Georgia said, “COVID-19 is more than a simple respiratory disease—it is a syndrome that can affect the heart."

He further added, “Clinicians should be aware that cardiac complications can exist and investigate further if a patient complains of these symptoms, even a long time after contracting Covid-19."

He further advised the patients to visit a doctor if they had Covid or continue to have difficulty breathing or any kind of new heart problems.

Earlier, the study conducted by researchers at the University of Missouri revealed that there are 7 long-term health symptoms that are directly associated with long-Covid and all symptoms can severely hamper day-to-day life. These symptoms included fast-beating of heart, chest pain, shortness of breath, fatigue, joint pain, hair loss and obesity.

Another study had revealed that there are as many as 4 subtypes of long Covid, and many of the symptoms are serious. A study published in Nature Medicine found that long Covid sufferers generally fell into one of the following categories: Conditions impacting the cardiac and renal (kidney) systems, Conditions that impact the respiratory system, sleep, and anxiety problems, Conditions of the musculoskeletal and nervous systems and Conditions that impact the digestive and respiratory systems.

Not just Long Covid, there were also reports of some side effects related to Covid vaccine has been reported. According to a paper published in open-access scientific journal MDPI, until now, more than 670 million people have suffered from Covid worldwide, and roughly 7 million death cases were attributed to Covid. As per the researcher, recent data suggest that previous Covid-19 may increase the risk for many entities of cardiovascular disease (CVD) to an extent similarly observed for traditional cardiovascular (CV) risk factors."