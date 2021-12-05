Scientists develop chewing gum that can reduce Covid-19 transmission

The SARS-CoV-2 gains entry into human cells by latching onto ACE2 proteins which are found on the surfaces of certain cells in our body. Therefore, the researchers have created a chewing gum that contains a copy of ACE2 protein. In test-tube experiments, the researchers took saliva samples from patients with COVID-19 and mixed these samples with a powdered form of the gum. They found that virus particles attached themselves to the ACE2 "receptors", present in the chewing gum.

