Scientists eye potential culprit behind Covid-19 vaccine allergic reactions
- Researchers think polyethylene glycol, or PEG, could be responsible for allergic reactions to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine
Scientists are eyeing a potential culprit causing the allergic reactions to the Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE Covid-19 vaccine: the compound polyethylene glycol, also known as PEG.
Six severe allergic reactions to the vaccine have been reported in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, out of 272,001 doses administered through Dec. 19. At least two cases of anaphylaxis have also occurred in the U.K. People in the U.S. began receiving Moderna Inc.’s vaccine Monday, and no allergic reactions to it have been reported so far.
