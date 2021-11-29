Scientists eye variant-neutral vaccines amid omicron threat

Even as companies jump on to update their vaccines, scientists are working on “beta coronavirus" vaccines that cover all future variants. A senior scientist with a leading organization working on this initiative said that two approaches could work. One way could be that the multi-variant vaccine can be made wherein the antigen is designed using artificial intelligence and machine learning tools. “This is possible, but we need the tools to test them such as controls in an experiment where samples or sera (blood samples) are readily available from the infected individuals or vaccinated people," the scientist said.