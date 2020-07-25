Scientists identify 21 existing drugs that block coronavirus in lab studies

The researchers, including those from the Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute in the US, analysed one of the world's largest collections of known drugs for their ability to block the replication of the novel coronavirus, and found 100 molecules with confirmed antiviral activity in laboratory tests. According to the study, published in the journal Nature, 21 of these drugs are effective in blocking the reproduction of the virus at concentrations that could be safely achieved in patients. It said four of these compounds could work in combination with remdesivir, a current standard-of-care treatment for COVID-19.