Scientists look to develop better jabs as Omicron rages across the world

“There is a clear need for trials exploring the safety and efficacy of heterologous vaccines for two reasons. First, available vaccines are targeted for specific components of the virus. Hence, wider actions over a broad spectrum of coverage by different types of vaccines is important. Second, heterologous vaccines build up formidable challenges for a fast-evolving virus. The evolution of variants is easily facilitated by poor vaccination coverage. Next easier target for the virus would be monologues vaccines," said Dr Giridhara babu, head of lifesciences epidemiology, Public Health Foundation of India

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}