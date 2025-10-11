Scrolling too much? Hands and wrists hurting? Yoga trainer Saurabh Bothra recommends 5 exercises — watch video

In the hustle of modern life, we rarely stop to consider the quiet endurance of our wrists and fingers.

From the constant clicking and typing demanded by office jobs to the relentless scrolling on our mobile phones, not to mention gripping the steering wheel while driving or preparing meals in the kitchen, these small joints perform an immense amount of work.

As Yoga expert Saurabh Bothra recently highlighted in an Instagram post, our wrists do “a lot more work than we realise”, often leading to stiffness, tension and long-term discomfort.

He suggests that the solution is simple: incorporating regular, mindful wrist stretches into our daily routine. These exercises are not just for those currently experiencing pain; they are a vital form of self-care designed to promote flexibility and strength for everyone.

In a post on Instagram, Saurabh Bothra said: “Typing, cooking, scrolling, or driving, our wrists do a lot more work than we realise. Try these simple wrist stretches to ease stiffness and strengthen your wrists.”

“Perfect for anyone with or without wrist pain.

“Your wrists deserve a little self-care too.”

By taking a few minutes each day to gently stretch and ease the tension in these hardworking joints, we can improve circulation, reduce the risk of strain injuries like carpal tunnel syndrome, and enhance overall hand dexterity.

Simple stretches might include gentle wrist rotations, prayer stretches, or wrist extensions and flexions.

Giving your wrists this dedicated attention is an investment in your comfort, ensuring they remain strong and flexible enough to handle the demands of your busy schedule for years to come.

Repetitive Strain Injuries Typing, scrolling, and driving frequently place significant strain on the hands and wrists, leading to several common issues. One of the most recognised is Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, where repetitive stress causes swelling that compresses the median nerve, resulting in numbness, tingling, and pain in the fingers and hands.

Another ailment is De Quervain's Tenosynovitis, often called “Texting Thumb.” This condition involves inflammation and pain at the base of the thumb caused by excessive gripping and scrolling motions.

Furthermore, continuous strain can lead to generalised tendinitis or tenosynovitis in the wrist flexors and extensors, manifesting as chronic soreness and stiffness that compromises grip strength and dexterity.