Opinion | Searching for herd immunity & why it matters

If a disease finds it increasingly hard to spread in a given population — not because of measures such as distancing or handwashing, but because a certain fraction of the population is immune to it—that’s herd immunity for you. Why does this work? When the disease first arrives, the people it infects, naturally, are those most vulnerable to it. Of the rest, some are resistant from the start. The ones who get the disease either die or recover, and those who recover are now immune to further attacks. (Though strictly, we are not sure yet whether being infected by covid-19 does give you such immunity, like with other diseases). In other words, as time goes by, an ever-larger fraction of the population becomes immune to the spread of the virus. It becomes ever-harder for an infected person to come into contact with others who are uninfected, thus susceptible, so that she can pass on the virus—purely because there are fewer and fewer such people around.