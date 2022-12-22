See a doctor if you have these 5 symptoms: Doctors' group advises amid Covid fears2 min read . 02:56 PM IST
IMA has advised people to follow all Covid protocols including masking up, using sanitisers
IMA has advised people to follow all Covid protocols including masking up, using sanitisers
Amid fears of Covid cases rising again, Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Thursday urged people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour with immediate effect.
Amid fears of Covid cases rising again, Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Thursday urged people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour with immediate effect.
An advisory in this regard said the virus spread can be stopped by following necessary Covid protocol including wearing face masks in all public places, maintaining social distancing, regular handwashing with soap and water or sanitizers.
An advisory in this regard said the virus spread can be stopped by following necessary Covid protocol including wearing face masks in all public places, maintaining social distancing, regular handwashing with soap and water or sanitizers.
It advised people to avoid events like marriages, political or social meetings, and international travel. And further suggested, you should contact doctors if you are suffering from symptoms like fever, sore throat, cough, loose motions etc.
It advised people to avoid events like marriages, political or social meetings, and international travel. And further suggested, you should contact doctors if you are suffering from symptoms like fever, sore throat, cough, loose motions etc.
"In view of the sudden surge of COViD cases in different countries, Indian Medical Association alerts and appeals the public to follow COVID appropriate behaviour with immediate effect. As per the available reports, nearly 5.37 lakhs new cases have been reported in last 24 hours from major countries like the USA, Japan, South Korea, France, and Brazil. India has reported 145 new cases in last 24 hours, out of which four cases are the new China variant - BF.7," it said.
"In view of the sudden surge of COViD cases in different countries, Indian Medical Association alerts and appeals the public to follow COVID appropriate behaviour with immediate effect. As per the available reports, nearly 5.37 lakhs new cases have been reported in last 24 hours from major countries like the USA, Japan, South Korea, France, and Brazil. India has reported 145 new cases in last 24 hours, out of which four cases are the new China variant - BF.7," it said.
"As of now, the situation is not alarming and therefore there is no need to panic. Prevention is better than cure," it added.
"As of now, the situation is not alarming and therefore there is no need to panic. Prevention is better than cure," it added.
Meanwhile, Mansukh Mandaviya, told parliament on Thursday, India will start randomly testing 2% of all international passengers arriving at its airports for COVID-19.
Meanwhile, Mansukh Mandaviya, told parliament on Thursday, India will start randomly testing 2% of all international passengers arriving at its airports for COVID-19.
He also urged states to be alert and create awareness about masks and sanitisers in view of festive season ahead. “States asked to conduct genome sequencing of every Covid case, it'd enable tracking of new variants," he said at the parliament.
He also urged states to be alert and create awareness about masks and sanitisers in view of festive season ahead. “States asked to conduct genome sequencing of every Covid case, it'd enable tracking of new variants," he said at the parliament.
The government earlier this week asked India's states to keep a sharp lookout for any new variants of the coronavirus and urged people to wear masks in crowded areas, citing an increase in COVID-19 cases in China and other parts of the globe.
The government earlier this week asked India's states to keep a sharp lookout for any new variants of the coronavirus and urged people to wear masks in crowded areas, citing an increase in COVID-19 cases in China and other parts of the globe.
Amid demand by Opposition parties to immediately stop all international flights from China, government sources told news agency ANI that there is no order issued by the central government to curb incoming flights from the country, where a wave of Covid cases has been reported.
Amid demand by Opposition parties to immediately stop all international flights from China, government sources told news agency ANI that there is no order issued by the central government to curb incoming flights from the country, where a wave of Covid cases has been reported.