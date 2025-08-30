The truth about seed oils
Forget the scaremongering. They are healthier than common alternatives
There are many things that fall foul of Robert F. Kennedy junior, America’s health secretary, and his vocal supporters. One that really upsets them, and some wellness influencers, is seed oils. In their telling, the oils are “toxic" and can wreck your health. Now some American fast-food chains have swapped the oils for other fats, such as beef tallow or avocado oil, a more bougie option. Is the stuff as bad as they make out?