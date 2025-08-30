The truth about seed oils

It is true that manufacturers use chemicals such as hexane, a solvent that when inhaled can irritate the airways and cause light-headedness, to extract extra oil from the seeds after pressing. But the oil is filtered and heated to evaporate hexane and various other molecules that can give it strong flavours or make it go rancid. The result is the ideal kitchen staple: a cheap, longer-lasting product with a neutral taste. For the levels of oil ingested by the typical American, any trace hexane that may remain is “toxicologically insignificant", according to an assessment published in April by the federal government.