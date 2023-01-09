Sentinel sequencing of 324 Covid-19 positive Samples reveals presence of all Omicron variants in community: Health Ministry

NEW DELHI :The union health ministry on Monday said that covid-19 positive samples collected from sentinel sites reveals presence of all Omicron variants in the community.
NEW DELHI :The union health ministry on Monday said that covid-19 positive samples collected from sentinel sites reveals presence of all Omicron variants in the community.
The government’s Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP) sentinel sites referred 324 COVID19 positive samples for sequencing to 22 INSACOG labs. The samples were collected from 29 December to 7 January from different sentinel location like hospitals.
“Sentinel sequencing of these positive samples lifted from the community revealed presence of all the omicron variants like BA.2 and its sub-lineages including BA.2.75, XBB (37), BQ.1 & BQ.1.1 (5), etc," said the government release.
However, no mortality or rise in transmission were reported in the areas where these variants were detected.
Besides this, the union health ministry has initiated random testing of international travelers arriving at various Airports since 24 December last year.
“Since then, 13,57,243 international passengers arrived in India from 7786 flights at various airports out of which 29,113 randomly selected passengers were tested by RT-PCR. A total of 183 samples were found positive which were subsequently sent for whole genome sequencing to 13 INSACOG labs."
“Sequencing of 50 samples revealed omicron and omicron sub-lineages including recombinant variants. XBB (11), BQ.1.1 (12) and BF7.4.1 (1) were the main variants detected in these samples of international passengers," said the government statement adding that the union health ministry is keeping a close watch on the covid-19 situation in various states through the IDSP network particularly on the transmission and hospitalization trends.
