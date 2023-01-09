Sentinel sequencing of 324 Covid-19 positive Samples reveals presence of all Omicron variants in community: Health Ministry

“Sequencing of 50 samples revealed omicron and omicron sub-lineages including recombinant variants. XBB (11), BQ.1.1 (12) and BF7.4.1 (1) were the main variants detected in these samples of international passengers," said the government statement adding that the union health ministry is keeping a close watch on the covid-19 situation in various states through the IDSP network particularly on the transmission and hospitalization trends.