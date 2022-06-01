Serious adverse cases post-covid shots just 2,160: Dr. N.K. Arora

Covid-19 virus keeps on changing and evolving with time in terms of its shape, characteristics, nature of spread, transmission, the severity of disease, etc. The way this disease has behaved so far has no meaning. Neither herd immunity has worked nor the concept of endemicity has worked. So, unless it stabilizes at a time when we feel that there is nothing more severe likely to come or nothing more transmissible likely to happen, only then can we say it is part of our life. Covid is very much around us; it is circulating. During the last two weeks, we have seen two new sub-lineages of Omicron BA.4 and BA.5. There is a possibility that in the next few weeks or months, more sub-lineages or variants of this may come. So, we have to be more vigilant to understand how this virus is behaving in the community.