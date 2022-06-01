Serious adverse cases post-covid shots just 2,160: Dr. N.K. Arora

In an interview, Dr. N.K. Arora, who heads the covid-19 working group of the National Technical Advisory Group of Immunization (NTAGI), said concerns remain about the vaccination of children aged 5-12, and the issue will be considered at the next NTAGI meeting this month
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :India’s top vaccine advisory body came across a total of 2,160 “severe and serious" adverse events after covid-19 vaccination over the last year and a half, accounting for only 2.7% of 80,000 adverse events following immunization (AEFI) cases. In an interview, Dr. N.K. Arora, who heads the covid-19 working group of the National Technical Advisory Group of Immunization (NTAGI), said concerns remain about the vaccination of children aged 5-12, and the issue will be considered at the next NTAGI meeting this month. While 75% vaccine coverage has been completed in the 15-18 years of age, in the age group of 12-15-year-olds, 60% received the first dose, with only 40% getting the second dose of the vaccine. Edited excerpts:
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :India’s top vaccine advisory body came across a total of 2,160 “severe and serious" adverse events after covid-19 vaccination over the last year and a half, accounting for only 2.7% of 80,000 adverse events following immunization (AEFI) cases. In an interview, Dr. N.K. Arora, who heads the covid-19 working group of the National Technical Advisory Group of Immunization (NTAGI), said concerns remain about the vaccination of children aged 5-12, and the issue will be considered at the next NTAGI meeting this month. While 75% vaccine coverage has been completed in the 15-18 years of age, in the age group of 12-15-year-olds, 60% received the first dose, with only 40% getting the second dose of the vaccine. Edited excerpts:
With low numbers of cases in India, can we say covid is now endemic?
With low numbers of cases in India, can we say covid is now endemic?
In the last two years, we have seen three different covid waves, with cases going up and down. But now, we are seeing approximately 2,000-2,500 cases per day. So, people think that it is endemic, but endemicity is mythical in the case of the covid virus.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Covid-19 virus keeps on changing and evolving with time in terms of its shape, characteristics, nature of spread, transmission, the severity of disease, etc. The way this disease has behaved so far has no meaning. Neither herd immunity has worked nor the concept of endemicity has worked. So, unless it stabilizes at a time when we feel that there is nothing more severe likely to come or nothing more transmissible likely to happen, only then can we say it is part of our life. Covid is very much around us; it is circulating. During the last two weeks, we have seen two new sub-lineages of Omicron BA.4 and BA.5. There is a possibility that in the next few weeks or months, more sub-lineages or variants of this may come. So, we have to be more vigilant to understand how this virus is behaving in the community.
Are the emergence of BA.4 and BA.5 sub-lineages a matter of concern for India?
BA.4 and BA.5 cases were detected in the country around two weeks back. We are now studying how fast this virus is spreading and whether it is causing severe symptoms and hospitalization to the infected person. We have initiated contact tracing from where these cases have been reported. We are also looking at whether they are vaccinated or unvaccinated people. Overall, how is this virus behaving? So far, these are vaccinated individuals who have caught BA.4 and BA.5. Their symptoms were very mild, like cough and cold. They did not require hospitalization. They have recovered as of now. We have not detected any cluster or outbreak so far in these cases. We have enlisted about 15-50 immediate contacts for tracing. Their samples have been sent for investigations, and reports are likely to come in the next 10 days.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
What should be the strategy to keep this low trajectory of covid cases?
Firstly, there should be no large numbers of deaths. Secondly, health facilities should not be hampered and, thirdly, our daily economic activities should also not be affected. Every eligible individual should take their respective covid vaccine doses. Today, Omicron is mild in our country because vaccination has played a role. Besides, more than 90% of the population is naturally exposed to the virus. In Western countries, more than 100,000 cases are being reported each day, with increased hospitalization and mortality rate when compared with Indian figures. Therefore, the most important thing is vaccination, and people should adhere to covid-appropriate behaviour. Hand hygiene should become part of our life. Furthermore, the surveillance strategy should be robust to track any new variant. We have more than 50 laboratories across the country doing genome sequencing. We have also done sewage water sampling surveillance to monitor the cases to see any surge of covid cases.
Have we seen any cases of adverse events due to covid vaccination, and how do you analyze them?
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Adverse events are a very important matter for us to ensure confidence in people about the covid vaccine and the immunization programme. Reporting of AEFI is done through CoWIN and SAFE-VAC portal only. India’s AEFI surveillance follows a robust mechanism of investigation and assessment at all levels. For instance, if a serious case or those who get hospitalized or die is reported post-vaccination, a detailed investigation is done, followed by a causality assessment at the state and national levels, respectively.
Both covid vaccines, namely Covishield and Covaxin, are safe. However, sometimes, we have seen a few serious events in both the vaccines, and we immediately conducted a detailed assessment. Even though we have largely utilized Covishield in India, we have reported a smaller number of AEFI cases, particularly with this vaccine.
Most AEFI in the case of the Covishield vaccine has been reported in Western countries. The reason is, many times, vaccine response is different in different individuals due to ethnicity. Overall, in the last one-and-a-half years, we have reported approximately 80,000 cases of adverse events, out of which only 2.7% comprised ‘severe and serious’ categories.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Does India need to increase the pace of vaccination?
In the last few weeks, India has noticed a slight dip in vaccination coverage. A few weeks back, we saw approximately 25-30 lakh vaccinations per day, but now, we are seeing 8-10 lakh vaccinations per day. This is a matter of concern that vaccination has suddenly dropped. I urge every eligible citizen to come forward to take their vaccine doses. We have two kinds of populations for vaccination; first, population above 18 years and second, population below 18 years.
We have also noticed that the uptake of precaution dose is low, around 4% in population groups above 18 years and elderly above 60 years of age. Therefore, the Union health ministry is going to start a door-to-door Vaccination Drive 2.0 from Wednesday to identify people who are left for vaccination and encourage them to get vaccinated. The reason for the low numbers of vaccination is that people think that Omicron is mild and it will not cause any problem. I appeal to everyone to receive vaccine doses.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In the same way, vaccination of the population below 18 years, i.e. adolescents in the age group of 12-15 years and 15-18 years, is very low. While 75% of vaccination coverage has been completed in the 15-18 years of age, in the age group of 12–15-year-old, 60% of teenagers have received the first dose, with only 40% getting the second dose of the vaccine. There needs to be an increase in awareness among parents to come forward to vaccinate their children. To encourage and educate parents, the Union health ministry is constituting guidelines for parents, sensitizing them about the vaccination of their children with new messages on the safety and efficacy of the vaccine and why vaccines are important for their children. The guidelines will come into the public domain in the next two weeks.