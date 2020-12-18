Covid vaccine makers must be shielded from lawsuits: SII chief

New Delhi: Serum Institute of India chief executive officer Adar Poonawalla wants makers of covid-19 vaccines to be indemnified from liability in case there are any serious adverse effects or any other claims.

“This is especially important only during a pandemic to indemnify vaccine manufacturers against lawsuits for severe adverse effects or any other frivolous claims which may come about, because that adds to the fear (about vaccines)," Poonawalla said at the Carnegie India’s Global Technology Summit on Friday.

Poonawalla said the government should come out with a law as it would help companies focus on developing and manufacturing the vaccines rather than having to address legal issues and explain to the media about serious adverse events.

The CEO of the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by volume was supported by World Health Organization chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan, who told the meeting that the multilateral organization has drafted a model “indemnification language" for its COVAX facility that it is asking all countries to adopt. COVAX is a facility supported by WHO, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, aimed at ensuring equitable access to covid-19 vaccines in low- and middle-income countries (LMIC).

“In COVAX, we have created a model indemnification language that we are asking all countries to adopt, because I think in this situation it’s only right that manufacturers are indemnified for a certain period of time," Swaminathan said.

Poonawalla’s call comes on the back of a ₹5 crore legal notice served against the company by a participant in SII’s Covishield trials, who alleged severe neurological side-effects. Serum rejected the charges as “malicious and misconceived" and threatened to sue back in excess of ₹100 crore.

