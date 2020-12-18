Covid vaccine makers must be shielded from lawsuits: SII chief

The CEO of the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by volume was supported by World Health Organization chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan, who told the meeting that the multilateral organization has drafted a model “indemnification language" for its COVAX facility that it is asking all countries to adopt. COVAX is a facility supported by WHO, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, aimed at ensuring equitable access to covid-19 vaccines in low- and middle-income countries (LMIC).