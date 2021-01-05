Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech call a truce, issue joint statement

To be sure, both companies have faced criticism from some quarters. For Serum Institute, the criticism was primarily over the lack of clarity on dosage as the DCGI had given an authorisation for two full doses with a gap of 4-6 weeks, while Poonawalla in his statements said that they were looking for an interval of one to three months to get a higher efficacy of 90% as compared to 62% based on a one-month gap.