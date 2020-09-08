Serum Institute announces trial of new covid vaccine from Oxford

The vaccine uses a virus-like particle from the Hepatitis B antigen as a carrier, employing the company’s proprietary SpyCatcher/SpyTag “superglue" technology to attach the coronavirus spike protein to induce an immune response. The virus-like-particle has been used for decades in a licensed vaccine against Hepatitis B. SpyBiotech’s technology allows antigens to be bonded to virus-like-particles in a way that enhances stability and effectiveness, Biswas said in an interview.