Serum Institute of India, which has partnered with Oxford University to produce covid vaccine, has clarified that Indian government has granted it permission to only manufacture the vaccine and stockpile it for future use. Covishield, the Oxford University-Astra Zeneca vaccine candidate, will be commercialized once trials are proven successful and requisite regulatory approvals are in place, Pune-based Serum Institute has said.

Serum Institute's clarification came after reports mentioned that the Oxford covid vaccine may be launched in 73 days.

Phase-3 trials for Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine are underway and only once the vaccine is proven immunogenic and efficacious, Serum Institute will confirm its availability officially, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer said.

Meanwhile, medical research body ICMR will soon launch a covid vaccine website which will provide information related to the COVID-19 vaccine development in India and abroad, with majority of the updates in several regional languages in addition to English.

Earlier this month, Serum Institute of India had entered into a partnership with Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, to accelerate the manufacture and delivery of up to 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for India and low- and middle-income countries.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will provide funding of $150 million to Gavi, which will be used to support the Serum Institute to manufacture the potential vaccine candidates.

The collaboration will provide upfront capital to Serum Institute to help it increase manufacturing capacity now so that, once a vaccine, or vaccines, gains regulatory approval and WHO prequalification.









