Vials of AstraZeneca's COVISHIELD, coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine are seen inside a visual inspection machine inside a lab at the Serum Institute of India, in Pune, India, 30 November 2020. Picture taken November 30, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas (REUTERS)
Serum Institute expects India-AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccine pricing deal in days

1 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2021, 08:17 PM IST Bloomberg

The Serum Institute of India Ltd., which is producing the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford, expects the Indian government to sign a formal supply and pricing agreement within days.

Officials in New Delhi have informally agreed that the first 100 million vaccines will be purchased and priced at 200 rupees ($2.74), Serum’s Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla said in an interview on Sunday. The vaccine will cost 1,000 rupees on the private market, which may be approved “in two or three months," he said.

India this weekend granted emergency approval for the Astra-Oxford vaccine, the first step in its plan to inoculate citizens in the country that’s home to the world’s second-largest Covid-19 outbreak.

