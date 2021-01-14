This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Serum Institute expects WHO emergency approval for AstraZeneca shot soon
1 min read.04:25 PM ISTEuan Rocha, Reuters
The emergency use licensure from the World Health Organization should be available and coming through in the next week or two, hopefully, because we have submitted everything, Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla said
"The emergency use licensure from the WHO (World Health Organization) should be available and coming through in the next week or two, hopefully, because we have submitted everything," Adar Poonawalla told the Reuters Next conference on Thursday.
