Serum Institute launches country’s first HPV vaccine against cervical cancer: Adar Poonawalla2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 09:13 PM IST
- The vaccine ‘CERVAVAC’ has been jointly created by the Serum Institute of India and the Department of Biotechnology
NEW DELHI : On the occasion of National Girl Child Day, the Serum Institute of India on Tuesday launched the first indigenously developed human papillomavirus vaccine (HPV)-- “CERVAVAC," against the cervical cancer in women.
