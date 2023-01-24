Serum Institute launches country’s first HPV vaccine against cervical cancer: Adar Poonawalla

With the launch of the vaccine, the union government now plans to target girls in the 9-14 years age group for vaccination against cervical cancer with Serum Institute keeping the price of the vaccine to around Rs200-400 per dose. Cervical cancer is a cancer of the cervix or the lower-most part of the uterus, where the malignant tumor can be prevented by screening and an HPV vaccine.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}