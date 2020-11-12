Serum Institute readies 4 crore doses of covid vaccine, expecting January launch

Serum Institute of India (SII) has readied 4 crore doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine. "SII has already manufactured 40 million doses of the vaccine, under the at-risk manufacturing and stockpiling license from DCGI," the company said in a release. SII with the help of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will pursue the early availability of this product for India.

Earlier in an interview with Mint, Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla said that a vaccine against the coronavirus disease is likely to be available in the country by January 2021 provided approvals from regulatory bodies are in place in time.

Earlier in an interview with Mint, Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla said that a vaccine against the coronavirus disease is likely to be available in the country by January 2021 provided approvals from regulatory bodies are in place in time.

“Based on the success of the trials in India and the United Kingdom, and if approvals from regulatory bodies are in place in time, then we can expect the vaccine to be available in India by January 2021, only if its proven immunogenic and efficacious." Poonawalla had said.

SII and ICMR announced the completion of enrolment of phase-3 clinical trials for the novel coronavirus vaccine-Covishield-in India. At present, SII and ICMR are conducting Phase 2/3 clinical trial of Covishield at 15 different centres, across the country.

Covishield has been developed at the SII Pune laboratory with a master seed from Oxford University/Astra Zeneca. The vaccine made in UK is currently being tested in large efficacy trials in UK, Brazil, South Africa and USA.

Meanwhile, India's Covid-19 caseload climbed to 86,83,916, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The coronavirus death toll climbed to 1,28,121, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease have surged to 80,66,501. The number of active cases remained below 5 lakh for the second consecutive day.