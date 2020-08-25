The phase 2 human clinical trial of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate in India by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) is set to begin from today. Serum Institute of India has partnered with British-Swedish pharma company AstraZeneca for manufacturing the COVID-19 vaccine candidate, developed by the University of Oxford.

Human clinical trial process at the Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College, Pune

The study to determine the safety and immunogenicity of ''Covishield'' on healthy Indian adults will begin at Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College and Hospital in Pune from today.

"We have got all approvals from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). We are going to start the human clinical trial process at the Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University) Medical College and Hospital from August 25," Prakash Kumar Singh, Additional Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs, Serum Institute of India (SII) told PTI.

He further added, "We are sure that in line with the philosophy of our group, we are going to make available a world class COVID-19 vaccine for people of our country and make our country 'AatmaNirbhar'."

Covid-19 vaccine: Phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials

As a rapid regulatory response, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on August 3 had given nod to the Pune SII for conducting phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the country.

How Oxford COVID-19 trial will work

The trials are to be conducted across 17 selected sites, including AIIMS Delhi, B J Medical College in Pune, Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences (RMRIMS) in Patna, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh, AIIMS-Jodhpur, Nehru Hospital in Gorakhpur, Andhra Medical College in Visakhapatnam and JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research in Mysore, SII sources had said.

How many people will participate in the clinical trials?

Around 1,600 people aged above 18 years are likely to participate in the trials.

SII has signed an agreement to manufacture the potential vaccine developed by the Jenner Institute (Oxford University) in collaboration with British-Swedish pharma company AstraZeneca.

The initial results of the first two-phases of trials of the vaccine conducted in five trial sites in the UK showed it has an acceptable safety profile.

Other vaccine trials in India

Bharat Biotech’s inactivated vaccine candidate, co-developed with the National Institute of Virology, and Zydus Cadila Ltd’s DNA plasmid vaccine are currently in phase 1 clinical trials.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is helping Zydus Cadila conduct lab tests to detect antibody response.

Covid-19 tally in India

With 61,408 new COVID-19 cases, the country's tally crossed 31 lakhs, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. The country's total coronavirus count has reached 31,06,349 including 23,38,036 cured/discharged/migrated cases. With 836 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll climbed to 57,542.

